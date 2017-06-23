Return Of The Snowbird

This blog post took three and a half years.

For those that I lost along the way, I’ve spent that time wandering around Florida working. There was only so much of the sunshine state I could take before deciding to move back.

The changes over that time frame are stunning. Portland went from a hard place to find a job to an easy one…and the reverse happened in housing.

This blog was originally dedicated to finding the “AstroTurf” stories, the well polished feel good brights about the latest political hero, idea or puff piece.

It still is. It’s also about returning to a place you loved, and seeing change for what it is.

The good and the bad.